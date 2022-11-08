Yu Tung-ching has become one of this year’s top scorers in the city’s university entrance exams. Photo: Handout
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

2 more Hong Kong students become ‘top scorers’ in this year’s university entrance exams, bringing total number up to 11

  • Yu Tung-ching and Au Pui-yan achieve top scores of 5** in seven subjects following successful appeals to upgrade their marks
  • Pair become first to earn distinguished marks at their respective alma maters, with both studying overseas in the United Kingdom


Edith Lin and Harvey Kong

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Nov, 2022

