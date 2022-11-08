Peking University in Beijing has secured a history first place in Asia’s league table, while institutions in Hong Kong have collectively slid down the list. Photo: Xinhua
Mainland China’s Peking University secures first place in Asian league table, while Hong Kong institutions all slide lower in ranking
- Prestigious academic institution in Beijing beats National University of Singapore to claim first place among Asia’s varsities
- British analytics company behind the list says Hong Kong still boasts ‘one of the highest concentrations of quality universities’ in the world
Peking University in Beijing has secured a history first place in Asia’s league table, while institutions in Hong Kong have collectively slid down the list. Photo: Xinhua