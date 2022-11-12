Hongkongers studying in Australia are choosing to stay in the country after they have graduated. Photo: Shutterstock
More Hongkongers seek graduate work visas to stay in Australia after studies, with chance to become PR
- About 3,000 graduates have applied since Australia introduced scheme tailor-made for Hongkongers
- Hong Kong applicants can get five-year visas, compared to only 18 months for those from elsewhere
