Hongkongers studying in Australia are choosing to stay in the country after they have graduated. Photo: Shutterstock
Hongkongers studying in Australia are choosing to stay in the country after they have graduated. Photo: Shutterstock
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

More Hongkongers seek graduate work visas to stay in Australia after studies, with chance to become PR

  • About 3,000 graduates have applied since Australia introduced scheme tailor-made for Hongkongers
  • Hong Kong applicants can get five-year visas, compared to only 18 months for those from elsewhere

William Yiu

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers studying in Australia are choosing to stay in the country after they have graduated. Photo: Shutterstock
Hongkongers studying in Australia are choosing to stay in the country after they have graduated. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE