The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing, which commemorates the 1937 massacre of about 300,000 people by a Japanese invasion force in what was then Nanking. Photo: Xinhua
Revised version of video on 1937 Nanking massacre issued after graphic scenes horrified Hong Kong primary school pupils last year

  • Some scenes blacked out in teaching aid after children as young as seven viewed graphic images last year
  • Education Bureau has also added a warning that it should not be shown to very young children

William Yiu

Updated: 10:41pm, 15 Nov, 2022

