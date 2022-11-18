Works on the university’s east gate are scheduled to be completed by the end of next year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Students slam plan to add escalators to historic gate at University of Hong Kong, launch petition to halt construction

  • The proposed revamp will improve accessibility to the campus, the institution says
  • Students and alumni lead outcry over ‘disappointing’ redesign of landmark structure, questioning its effectiveness and visual impact

Fiona Sun
Updated: 10:47pm, 18 Nov, 2022

