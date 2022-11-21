Parents check out the results at La Salle Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Stiff competition for spots at Hong Kong’s elite schools even as almost half of pupils in city secure their pick for Primary One

  • Almost half of applicants land a place at their preferred schools during the Primary One discretionary admission stage
  • But some disappointed parents find that their children still have not been able to secure a place at elite school

Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 2:25pm, 21 Nov, 2022

