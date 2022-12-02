School is in session, but teacher turnover is rising. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong to train more teachers amid 50 per cent rise in number of educators without postgraduate diploma, high turnover
- Education Bureau says it will increase intake to sought-after postgraduate diploma in bid to boost sector’s flagging figures
- Around 3,000 serving teachers in the last academic year had not yet completed the diploma, up from 2,000 in 2018-19
