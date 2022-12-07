Data shows nearly 8,100 Hongkongers were issued study permits for higher education in Canada from January to September this year. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Fast track to PR’ helps Canada become top choice of Hong Kong students heading overseas for higher studies
- Nearly 8,100 Hongkongers issued study permits for higher education in Canada from January to September this year
- Canada leapfrogs over Britain, Australia and US in race to attract those considering emigration
Data shows nearly 8,100 Hongkongers were issued study permits for higher education in Canada from January to September this year. Photo: Shutterstock