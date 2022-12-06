Hong Kong schools were forced to cut more than 40 Form One classes this academic year, according to official figures. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong schools cut more than 40 Form One classes amid student population drop, renewing calls to open enrolment to pupils in mainland China, Southeast Asian countries
- Reduction in classes for 2022-23 academic year marks 20 per cent increase compared with the previous one
- ‘The [Education Bureau] should seriously consider opening up our schools to other regions,’ Tang Fei, secondary school principal and lawmaker, says
