Speakers at Hong Kong Principals’ Forum 2022 held at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Aberdeen. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Speakers at Hong Kong Principals’ Forum 2022 held at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Aberdeen. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Solution to Hong Kong’s brain drain lies in nurturing home-grown talent, tech players tell Hong Kong Principal’s Forum

  • City faces competition as other countries in Asia try to attract start-ups, says executive director of the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund
  • Schools’ curriculum should be tailored to industry’s needs, says human resources head

Harvey KongChris Lau
Harvey Kong and Chris Lau

Updated: 10:06pm, 6 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Speakers at Hong Kong Principals’ Forum 2022 held at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Aberdeen. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Speakers at Hong Kong Principals’ Forum 2022 held at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Aberdeen. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE