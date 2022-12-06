Speakers at Hong Kong Principals’ Forum 2022 held at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Aberdeen. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Solution to Hong Kong’s brain drain lies in nurturing home-grown talent, tech players tell Hong Kong Principal’s Forum
- City faces competition as other countries in Asia try to attract start-ups, says executive director of the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund
- Schools’ curriculum should be tailored to industry’s needs, says human resources head
Speakers at Hong Kong Principals’ Forum 2022 held at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Aberdeen. Photo: Xiaomei Chen