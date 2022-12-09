Several universities have also made national education courses mandatory for postgraduate students. Photo: Felix Wong
Several universities have also made national education courses mandatory for postgraduate students. Photo: Felix Wong
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Universities in Hong Kong will require students to pass national education courses before graduating

  • Universities to all implement compulsory national education courses for undergraduate students from current academic year, government paper shows
  • Broadcasting national achievements on campus and voluntary walking tours among additional initiatives planned by universities to foster identity among students

William Yiu

Updated: 6:59pm, 9 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Several universities have also made national education courses mandatory for postgraduate students. Photo: Felix Wong
Several universities have also made national education courses mandatory for postgraduate students. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE