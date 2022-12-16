Angela Hifuma of Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong with David Beckham. Photo: Handout
The Hong Kong student who met David Beckham –and 5 more star international school pupils putting the city on the global map
- As we enter the festive season, it’s time to celebrate some of the many smart students in Hong Kong’s international schools already achieving great things in life beyond the classroom
- Demonstrating skills beyond traditional academia, students have published books and won prestigious awards in fields like music, sport, and philanthropy
