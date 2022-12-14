The pedagogical approach has shifted from professor-led teaching to experiential learning. Photo: Shutterstock
The pedagogical approach has shifted from professor-led teaching to experiential learning. Photo: Shutterstock
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

How business schools in Hong Kong universities are tailoring their postgraduate programmes to prepare executives for the new global challenges

  • While every good programme covers the essentials, business schools are well aware that graduates also need that special something extra to give them an edge
  • Given the rising complexity of challenges now facing corporate executives, there is a special emphasis on improving analytical and decision-making skills

John Cremer

Updated: 12:08pm, 14 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The pedagogical approach has shifted from professor-led teaching to experiential learning. Photo: Shutterstock
The pedagogical approach has shifted from professor-led teaching to experiential learning. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE