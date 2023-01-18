Canadian International School boasts no less than six choirs. Photo: Handout
Music classes in Hong Kong international’s schools provide pupils with social, cultural and emotional benefits
- When children take control of their musical expression, it gives them a creative outlet and freedom of expression that is difficult to achieve through traditional means
- Schools like HKIS, CDNIS and Harrow Hong Kong have significant musical programmes in their curriculum, and even participate in festivals and competitions
