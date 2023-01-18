Canadian International School boasts no less than six choirs. Photo: Handout
Canadian International School boasts no less than six choirs. Photo: Handout
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Music classes in Hong Kong international’s schools provide pupils with social, cultural and emotional benefits

  • When children take control of their musical expression, it gives them a creative outlet and freedom of expression that is difficult to achieve through traditional means
  • Schools like HKIS, CDNIS and Harrow Hong Kong have significant musical programmes in their curriculum, and even participate in festivals and competitions

Ben Young

Updated: 11:00am, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Canadian International School boasts no less than six choirs. Photo: Handout
Canadian International School boasts no less than six choirs. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE