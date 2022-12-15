Hong Kong’s teachers are expected to actively promote national education under the new code of conduct for their profession. Photo: Jelly Tse
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong teachers must promote national education under revamped code of conduct

  • New code of conduct requires teachers to report potential illegal activities or ‘morally deviant information’
  • Schools also required to compile investigation report for authorities on complaints against teachers, who will be given 14 days to respond

Jess Ma
Jess Ma and William Yiu

Updated: 11:03pm, 15 Dec, 2022

