A flag-raising ceremony at a Hong Kong school. Authorities have highlighted the need for national education on campuses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong teachers can still discuss politically sensitive events under new code, but must avoid uninformed comments: education chief

  • Education secretary Christine Choi addresses criticism of revised professional code for sector, stressing that focus will be on learning goals for students
  • She warns against discussion based on ‘so-called opinions by some people’, citing ‘developing incidents’ and the need for national identity

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 11:49am, 17 Dec, 2022

