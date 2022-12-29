Around 18,000 Hong Kong students live on the mainland. Photo: Dickson Lee
Cross-border parents’ group fears chaotic return to in-person classes in Hong Kong, wants school start dates pushed back to April
- Wong Ching-hong, president of the group, says most parents do not want a return to classes before the Lunar New Year holiday
- Around 18,000 Hong Kong students living on the mainland attended city’s kindergartens and primary and secondary schools in 2021-22, down by more than 30 per cent from previous academic year
