Around 18,000 Hong Kong students live on the mainland. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Education

Cross-border parents’ group fears chaotic return to in-person classes in Hong Kong, wants school start dates pushed back to April

  • Wong Ching-hong, president of the group, says most parents do not want a return to classes before the Lunar New Year holiday
  • Around 18,000 Hong Kong students living on the mainland attended city’s kindergartens and primary and secondary schools in 2021-22, down by more than 30 per cent from previous academic year

William Yiu and Kahon Chan

Updated: 10:30am, 29 Dec, 2022

