Hong Kong students will be allowed to take their masks off while exercising for the first time since 2021. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong students can take masks off while exercising for first time since 2021
- Students still have to wear masks during all other lessons, says education authority
- Education Bureau reminds teachers to adjust intensity of exercises according to students’ fitness levels
Hong Kong students will be allowed to take their masks off while exercising for the first time since 2021. Photo: Elson Li