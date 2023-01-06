Lo Wu is not among the border control points opening on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Cross-border parents urge government to reopen Lo Wu checkpoint to help students get to class in Hong Kong
- Survey finds more than one in three cross-border pupils prefer the checkpoint for their daily commute
- But it will not be among those whose doors will swing open on Sunday as quarantine-free travel resumes between city and the mainland
Lo Wu is not among the border control points opening on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg