Lo Wu is not among the border control points opening on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Education

Cross-border parents urge government to reopen Lo Wu checkpoint to help students get to class in Hong Kong

  • Survey finds more than one in three cross-border pupils prefer the checkpoint for their daily commute
  • But it will not be among those whose doors will swing open on Sunday as quarantine-free travel resumes between city and the mainland

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:28pm, 6 Jan, 2023

