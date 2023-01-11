Parents of Hong Kong international students should worry less about the time their children spend on exercise and free play, and focus more on the benefits. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Parents of Hong Kong international school students should worry less about after-school activities and what they should consist of
- Researchers say after-school activities are an important part of a child’s development but parents find it hard to break the habit of filling evenings with further study
- Free play – child-led not adult-led – gives kids a chance to learn social skills like sharing, compromise, and creating and following rules
Parents of Hong Kong international students should worry less about the time their children spend on exercise and free play, and focus more on the benefits. Photo: K.Y. Cheng