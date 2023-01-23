Educators highlight pandemic-era impacts on the application of technology and smarter, hybrid styles of learning. Photo: Shutterstock
Educators highlight pandemic-era impacts on the application of technology and smarter, hybrid styles of learning. Photo: Shutterstock
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong educators from international schools discuss the impacts of the pandemic on students and teaching

  • Technology has enabled smarter, more flexible learning styles, making it an essential element and not just an add-on
  • Personalised learning is here to stay, as is a greater emphasis on social and mental wellness – both ask more of teachers who will often need training and support

Jacqueline Kot

Updated: 12:00pm, 23 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Educators highlight pandemic-era impacts on the application of technology and smarter, hybrid styles of learning. Photo: Shutterstock
Educators highlight pandemic-era impacts on the application of technology and smarter, hybrid styles of learning. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE