The benefits of learning through apps, tablets and computers have been widely touted but there are legitimate fears connected with their overuse. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong experts weigh pros and cons of early and extensive use of screens in international school education
- Research suggests too much screen time has negative effects on health, behaviour and performance yet kids still need regular access in order to become digitally native
- Some educators remain concerned about the drawbacks while some parents may even contribute to the problem by granting too much access to screens at home
