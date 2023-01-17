Dignitaries, including founder and chief executive of The Zubin Foundation Shalini Mahtani and Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun, attend the opening ceremony of Zubin’s Family Centre in Austin MTR Station. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Number of ethnic minority students with special education needs in Hong Kong schools underestimated, says NGO
- Teachers wrongly assume the children are slower because they are learning too many languages, says The Zubin Foundation
- New family centre opened to support special education needs students and their parents in their mother tongue
Dignitaries, including founder and chief executive of The Zubin Foundation Shalini Mahtani and Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun, attend the opening ceremony of Zubin’s Family Centre in Austin MTR Station. Photo: Jonathan Wong