Senior secondary students will be able to do 1-day tours to mainland China to fulfil the requirements of revamped liberal studies subject. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong students will be able to go on 1-day trips to mainland China to fulfil requirements for new core subject
- Senior secondary students will be able to do a 1-day trip to the Greater Bay Area for revamped liberal studies subject
- Secretary for Education Christine Choi says schools will not be granted exemptions
