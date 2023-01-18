Senior secondary students will be able to do 1-day tours to mainland China to fulfil the requirements of revamped liberal studies subject. Photo: Dickson Lee
Senior secondary students will be able to do 1-day tours to mainland China to fulfil the requirements of revamped liberal studies subject. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong students will be able to go on 1-day trips to mainland China to fulfil requirements for new core subject

  • Senior secondary students will be able to do a 1-day trip to the Greater Bay Area for revamped liberal studies subject
  • Secretary for Education Christine Choi says schools will not be granted exemptions

William Yiu

Updated: 9:45pm, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Senior secondary students will be able to do 1-day tours to mainland China to fulfil the requirements of revamped liberal studies subject. Photo: Dickson Lee
Senior secondary students will be able to do 1-day tours to mainland China to fulfil the requirements of revamped liberal studies subject. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE