City University, which saw the biggest loss of students last academic year with 448 undergraduates (3.6 per cent) leaving as a record number of early departures is logged for the city’s eight public universities. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong public universities log new high in number of students who leave early as lecturers quitting higher education posts hits 25 year record

  • More than 2,300 students leave courses without finishing in 2021-22, breaking previous year’s record number
  • Number of lecturers who quit posts hits highest level since 1997-98

William Yiu

Updated: 10:28pm, 19 Jan, 2023

