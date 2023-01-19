City University, which saw the biggest loss of students last academic year with 448 undergraduates (3.6 per cent) leaving as a record number of early departures is logged for the city’s eight public universities. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong public universities log new high in number of students who leave early as lecturers quitting higher education posts hits 25 year record
- More than 2,300 students leave courses without finishing in 2021-22, breaking previous year’s record number
- Number of lecturers who quit posts hits highest level since 1997-98
City University, which saw the biggest loss of students last academic year with 448 undergraduates (3.6 per cent) leaving as a record number of early departures is logged for the city’s eight public universities. Photo: May Tse