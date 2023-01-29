Hong Kong schools have been under pressure to observe rules under the national security law. Photo: Jelly Tse
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong schools pledge to stay alert, terminate contracts, vet speeches in safeguarding national security on campus

  • Schools submit reports after education authorities request details on measures taken and plans in place
  • Elite King’s College will terminate services of external service providers promoting political messages

William Yiu

Updated: 12:37pm, 29 Jan, 2023

