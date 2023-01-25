Most of the 21,000 cross-border students did not see their classmates and teachers in person during the pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Back-to-school culture shock for mainland Chinese students resuming face-to-face classes in Hong Kong after 3 years

  • Children who attended online lessons during the pandemic face adjustment problems, parents and teachers say
  • Most of the 21,000 cross-border students did not see their classmates, teachers in person during pandemic

Kitty Wang
Updated: 8:04am, 25 Jan, 2023

