Cross-border students have not been able to attend classes in Hong Kong since 2020 because of pandemic restrictions. Photo: Winson Wong
Cross-border students have not been able to attend classes in Hong Kong since 2020 because of pandemic restrictions. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Education

Cross-border pupils’ return to Hong Kong classrooms delayed, with first students back in mid-February, Education Bureau says

  • Authorities had earlier said secondary students could resume face-to-face lessons on February 1, and primary and kindergarten children on February 15
  • Change made in view of ‘developments in the future customs clearance arrangements’ between Hong Kong and mainland, Education Bureau says

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 5:43pm, 27 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Cross-border students have not been able to attend classes in Hong Kong since 2020 because of pandemic restrictions. Photo: Winson Wong
Cross-border students have not been able to attend classes in Hong Kong since 2020 because of pandemic restrictions. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE