The immigration wave has impacted the lives of special education needs pupils who have lost experienced teachers they trusted. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The immigration wave has impacted the lives of special education needs pupils who have lost experienced teachers they trusted. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

As Hong Kong teachers join migration wave, children with special education needs struggle to relate to new hires

  • Report highlights problems after 3,389 teachers left public schools, 200 quit special needs schools
  • Concern group suggests that all trainee teachers should do special education diploma course

William Yiu

Updated: 1:00pm, 28 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The immigration wave has impacted the lives of special education needs pupils who have lost experienced teachers they trusted. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The immigration wave has impacted the lives of special education needs pupils who have lost experienced teachers they trusted. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE