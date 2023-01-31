About 10 per cent of Hong Kong kindergartens are at risk of closing down. Photo: Martin Chan
About 10 per cent of Hong Kong kindergartens are at risk of closing down. Photo: Martin Chan
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

About 10 per cent of Hong Kong’s kindergartens at risk of closing amid emigration wave and low birth rate, teacher group warns

  • To cope with low enrolment preschools could sack teachers, freeze salaries or resort to pay cuts, survey finds
  • Financial pressure forced kindergartens to fire veteran teachers with higher pay which affected quality of education, says principal

William Yiu

Updated: 8:29pm, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
About 10 per cent of Hong Kong kindergartens are at risk of closing down. Photo: Martin Chan
About 10 per cent of Hong Kong kindergartens are at risk of closing down. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE