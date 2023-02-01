Students sitting the DSE English last year. Photo: HKEAA
Coronavirus: ‘no dedicated centres for infected Hong Kong students sitting university entrance exams’
- Education Bureau had set up special centre at Penny’s Bay quarantine facility last year to host students who were infected with Covid-19 or close contacts of patients
- Sources say arrangement will be scrapped for exams in April, but bureau yet to announce whether students who test positive for Covid will sit alongside their peers
Students sitting the DSE English last year. Photo: HKEAA