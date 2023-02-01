Students sitting the DSE English last year. Photo: HKEAA
Students sitting the DSE English last year. Photo: HKEAA
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: ‘no dedicated centres for infected Hong Kong students sitting university entrance exams’

  • Education Bureau had set up special centre at Penny’s Bay quarantine facility last year to host students who were infected with Covid-19 or close contacts of patients
  • Sources say arrangement will be scrapped for exams in April, but bureau yet to announce whether students who test positive for Covid will sit alongside their peers

William Yiu

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Students sitting the DSE English last year. Photo: HKEAA
Students sitting the DSE English last year. Photo: HKEAA
READ FULL ARTICLE