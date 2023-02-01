Some cross-border pupils are returning to in-person classes after nearly three years of online learning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong cross-border students return to in-person classes after 3-year hiatus, ahead of official schedule
- Some students choose to begin class ahead of government’s schedule, which would exempt them from travel quotas, opting instead to return on first day of term
- PCR tests every 48 hours remain headache for families who hope authorities will soon announce exemptions
