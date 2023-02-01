An illustration of Hong Kong University medical school’s planned campus expansion. Photo: HKUMed
University of Hong Kong medical school to spend HK$1 billion on campus expansion opposite hospital to ease crowding
- New building will ease crowding and strengthen its stem cell research with laboratories
- Expansion was in anticipation of government increasing places for medical degrees at universities in coming years
An illustration of Hong Kong University medical school’s planned campus expansion. Photo: HKUMed