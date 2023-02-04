The total amount withdrawn hit a record of HK$10.2 billion last year, up HK$6.8 billion from the year before. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong schools lose 3,500 teachers in one year, and provident fund pays out a record HK$10 billion
- Most who left teaching in the last academic year were not retirees but those who resigned
- Impact of mass resignations still being felt as schools are finding it hard to recruit new teachers
