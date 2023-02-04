The total amount withdrawn hit a record of HK$10.2 billion last year, up HK$6.8 billion from the year before. Photo: Elson Li
The total amount withdrawn hit a record of HK$10.2 billion last year, up HK$6.8 billion from the year before. Photo: Elson Li
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong schools lose 3,500 teachers in one year, and provident fund pays out a record HK$10 billion

  • Most who left teaching in the last academic year were not retirees but those who resigned
  • Impact of mass resignations still being felt as schools are finding it hard to recruit new teachers

William Yiu

Updated: 12:15pm, 4 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The total amount withdrawn hit a record of HK$10.2 billion last year, up HK$6.8 billion from the year before. Photo: Elson Li
The total amount withdrawn hit a record of HK$10.2 billion last year, up HK$6.8 billion from the year before. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE