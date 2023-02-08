Cross-border students at Sheung Shui MTR station. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cross-border students at Sheung Shui MTR station. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong welcomes back cross-border students as parents, children hail eased rules with special travel path at checkpoints

  • Secondary school students are the first batch officially allowed to resume classes, with many having attended online sessions on the mainland for three years
  • There are currently nearly 21,000 cross-border students in Hong Kong, comprising 7,000 in secondary, 13,000 in primary and 900 in kindergartens

Jess MaZhao Ziwen
Jess Ma and Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 10:32am, 8 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Cross-border students at Sheung Shui MTR station. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cross-border students at Sheung Shui MTR station. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE