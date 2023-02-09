The number of applications lodged by Hongkongers for UK universities is still higher than in the years before 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
Number of Hongkongers applying for British universities falls for second year in a row, UCAS figures show
- Education consultants attribute contraction to Canada and Australia offering immigration pathways to Hong Kong residents
- Number of Hong Kong applicants for British universities fell 5.5 per cent year on year to 5,680 for 2023 entry
The number of applications lodged by Hongkongers for UK universities is still higher than in the years before 2020. Photo: Shutterstock