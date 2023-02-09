The number of applications lodged by Hongkongers for UK universities is still higher than in the years before 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
The number of applications lodged by Hongkongers for UK universities is still higher than in the years before 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Number of Hongkongers applying for British universities falls for second year in a row, UCAS figures show

  • Education consultants attribute contraction to Canada and Australia offering immigration pathways to Hong Kong residents
  • Number of Hong Kong applicants for British universities fell 5.5 per cent year on year to 5,680 for 2023 entry

William Yiu

Updated: 2:00pm, 9 Feb, 2023

