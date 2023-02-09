The documentary was directed by Mabel Cheung. Photo: Sam Tsang
School withdraws controversial documentary from competing for top prize at 41st Hong Kong Film Awards after gaining 3 nominations
- Documentary To My Nineteen-year-old Self secures three nominations – for best film, best director and best film editing – in awards
- But Ying Wa Girls’ School says it has decided to withdraw the documentary from selection for best film, noting it has ‘recently attracted social attention’
