Hong Kong has largely removed its Covid curbs, but daily RAT tests for students remain a requirement. Photo: Sam Tsang. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s daily RAT policy for students ‘likely to be removed’ by next month if Covid situation stable, education chief says

  • Secretary for Education Christine Choi says authorities will review local Covid trend and take into account experts’ views
  • City has faced mounting calls from parents and experts to drop school rule, following reopening to the world and mainland

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:51am, 11 Feb, 2023

