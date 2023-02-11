Hong Kong has largely removed its Covid curbs, but daily RAT tests for students remain a requirement. Photo: Sam Tsang. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s daily RAT policy for students ‘likely to be removed’ by next month if Covid situation stable, education chief says
- Secretary for Education Christine Choi says authorities will review local Covid trend and take into account experts’ views
- City has faced mounting calls from parents and experts to drop school rule, following reopening to the world and mainland
