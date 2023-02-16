The existing local branch of Yew Chung International School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Handout
International school chain secures border site in bid to become first Hong Kong campus to offer mainland Chinese curriculum by 2026
- Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network will operate new facility in Tin Shui Wai
- Site beside a wetland park spans 93,000 sq ft, larger than a typical public secondary school in Hong Kong
