The University of Hong Kong has banned students from using the AI-based chatbot to complete their coursework. Photo: Reuters
University of Hong Kong temporarily bans students from using ChatGPT, other AI-based tools for coursework
- HKU vice-president says any suspected violations of ban on using AI-based tools for coursework will be treated as cases of plagiarism
- Universities across city warn students against using conversational bot for assessments and papers, but have yet to introduce policies against such tools
The University of Hong Kong has banned students from using the AI-based chatbot to complete their coursework. Photo: Reuters