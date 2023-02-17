The University of Hong Kong has banned students from using the AI-based chatbot to complete their coursework. Photo: Reuters
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

University of Hong Kong temporarily bans students from using ChatGPT, other AI-based tools for coursework

  • HKU vice-president says any suspected violations of ban on using AI-based tools for coursework will be treated as cases of plagiarism
  • Universities across city warn students against using conversational bot for assessments and papers, but have yet to introduce policies against such tools

Cannix Yau and Kahon Chan

Updated: 11:56pm, 17 Feb, 2023

