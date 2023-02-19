Lawmakers have said it could be too soon for Luncheon Star to resume supplying school meals on Wednesday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong lawmakers express concerns over resuming school lunch supply after pupils fall ill from eating distributor’s meals
- Legislators say no test results back yet to determine why pupils became sick after eating meals provided by supplier Luncheon Star
- Health authorities confirm food poisoning cases reported last week by school supplied by company
