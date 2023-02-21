An exhibition showcasing ancient China’s artistic and technical achievements in working with gold over the past three millennia opens at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Photo: Elson Li
Ancient gold Chinese artefacts go on display at Hong Kong Palace Museum amid uptick of non-local visitors
- Exhibition highlights the artistic and technical achievements in gold in ancient China in last three millennia
- Gold objects showcased include nobles’ accessories and ornaments for their horses and carriages
