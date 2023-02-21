Secondary schools to drop daily coronavirus rapid antigen tests from next week, other schools to follow later. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: daily rapid antigen tests for secondary pupils to end from next week, other schools to follow later, authorities say
- Tests for secondary pupils to end on March 1, with other schools expected to stop daily use from March 15
- Education Bureau says it will continue to review situation and change arrangements if needed
Secondary schools to drop daily coronavirus rapid antigen tests from next week, other schools to follow later. Photo: Felix Wong