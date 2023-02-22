Hong Kong will increase child allowance by HK$10,000 (US$1,275) in a bid to ease the financial strain on families, and while the move has been welcomed by one population expert, he warned the more generous amount would do little to boost the sagging birth rate. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Wednesday also proposed doubling the tax deduction for retirement fund contributions made by employers for workers aged 65 or above to encourage greater employment of older residents. The change to the child allowance came a week after the government announced the city recorded only 32,5000 births last year, a record low. Chan called for increasing the allowance per child from the current HK$120,000 to HK$130,000 and doubling the amount for newborns in the coming financial year. The government estimates the higher amounts will benefit 324,000 taxpayers while reducing government revenue by HK$610 million a year. Authorities last increased the child allowance five years ago, raising it from HK$100,000. The minister conceded in his post-speech press conference the city’s low birth rate was a “big policy issue” that required study and setting a higher child allowance was a first step to tackling the problem. “We now first do something in the budget to increase the child allowance,” he said. “We will further study this issue [of the low birth rate]. The effectiveness of only relying on tax measures [to boost the number of births] is comparatively low.” Professor Paul Yip Siu-fai, associate dean of the faculty of social sciences at the University of Hong Kong, said he doubted the higher allowance would boost the birth rate but the step showed the government was taking notice of the issue. “It is a good gesture, but it will not boost the birth rate,” he said, arguing the amount was not high enough to be an incentive. “Why would people suddenly have a child because of it?” The finance minister also proposed doubling the 100 per cent tax deduction for companies’ voluntary contributions to the Mandatory Provident Fund for employees 65 or older. Chan explained that given the workforce was expected to shrink in the years ahead due to the ageing population and declining birth rate, the government needed to introduce additional tax incentives to ensure older residents could find jobs. “This will encourage employers to continue to hire mature employees, while helping the silver‑haired increase their retirement savings,” he said. “At present, there are about 1.5 million people aged 65 or above. Many of them are still capable of working beyond traditional retirement age and are willing to stay in employment.” Hong Kong population drops for 3rd straight year, losing 60,000 residents Other sweeteners such as salary tax reduction and rate concessions were less than last year’s. The budget proposed reducing salaries tax in this financial year by 100 per cent, subject to a ceiling of HK$6,000, less than last year’s cap at HK$10,000. The measure last year benefited 1.9 million taxpayers and reduced government revenue by HK$8.5 billion. The finance chief also proposed rate concessions for domestic properties for the first two quarters of the coming financial year, subject to a ceiling of HK$1,000 each three months for each property. The government last year offered the same concession rate for four quarters. About 10 per cent of Hong Kong’s kindergartens at risk of closing: teacher group The measure was expected to benefit 3 million properties and reduce government revenue by HK$5.2 billion. Chan also said the government would continue its HK$1,000 electricity subsidy for each household, at an expected cost to the government of about HK$2.9 billion. A separate subsidy that cuts HK$50 off each monthly bill will be extended to the end of 2025, benefiting 2.9 million residential households.