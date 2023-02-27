Coronavirus restrictions at schools in Hong Kong have hindered children’s speech development. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Tongue-tied from Covid pandemic: masks, online lessons blamed for increase in Hong Kong children diagnosed with speech problems

  • Speech development suffered when masks got in the way and pupils could not see teachers’ mouth movements, experts say
  • Stuck at home during school suspensions, children missed out on in-person contact with classmates and teachers

William Yiu

Updated: 7:10am, 27 Feb, 2023

