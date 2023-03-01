Pupils across Hong Kong have met their first mask-free at school in almost three years with a mix of joy and nervousness, with some youngsters seeing their classmates’ faces for the first time and others expressing unease at being among the few to go uncovered. Teacher Helen Luk, of Creative Kindergarten & Day Nursery in Kowloon Tong, on Wednesday said the lifting of the city’s mask rules would help educators with instruction and supervising classes. “It was previously more difficult to see whether children were participating in lessons, like whether they were reciting sentences or singing along,” she said. Angst, annoyance and heartache: Hong Kong’s mum struggle with mask rule The policy change also removed a roadblock to teaching, Luk said, recalling that a pupil had previously used their mask to conceal chewing his pencil lead during class. “I noticed the student seemed to be biting on something. Only when I removed the mask did I realise he was chewing on pencil lead and his mouth was all black,” she said. “For such incidents, if the students weren’t wearing masks, the teachers could have discovered them sooner.” Lau Sing-yuen, a five-year-old pupil at the kindergarten, who had worn masks since he started classes, said he was nervous about going out with his face uncovered and struggled at first to recognise his classmates. “But I still prefer not to wear a mask as it’s more cooling,” he said. Classmate Lai King-yung, aged six, said she was happy to see her friends’ faces for the first time in almost three years. Having only spent around half a year without wearing masks before residents started wearing masks in early 2020, Lai on Wednesday was all laughs and smiles as joined her friends in a game of tug of war. “They look cuter without [the masks] and we have become closer friends,” Lai said. “When I talk to my friends, it sounds clearer. If they don’t know what I’m saying, I can open my mouth wider and repeat what I just said to them. I can tell them secrets now.” But the six-year-old also said her parents had encouraged her to wear masks in class, as they told her there are “more germs” there. Rejoice or reject? Hongkongers split over scrapped mask mandate The kindergarten’s principal, Vivien So Wai-ling, said the centre respected the choice of both parents and students when it came to mask-wearing. “Some children who have worn masks for a long time may need more time to get used to not wearing them, since it’s been three years,” she said. “Some parents will tell us about their concerns with language learning issues, so they would prefer their children not to wear masks.” At Tsz Wan Shan Catholic Primary School, a mother who asked not to be named said her son had worn a big smile when he headed to campus on Wednesday, after previously expressing a reluctance to mask-up, but was shocked to be in the minority. She said she had calmed him down and given him a mask to wear before he entered the school. At a morning assembly, the school said students could decide whether they would cover their faces. The Post observed that most students were wearing masks as they headed to schools along Po Kong Village Road, which is located in Tsz Wan Shan. One of the pupils, six-year-old Kyla Wong, took out her mask just before heading to PLK Grandmont Primary School. Her father, Bryant Wong, said his daughter had counted the number of people wearing masks on the bus. “I know she was nervous about taking off her mask. So I told her it is all right to put it on,” he explained. Asked if she preferred wearing a mask, the six-year-old nodded her head. “I feel secure,” Kyla said, adding she had no plans about going mask-free. Her schoolmate, Melody Ng, also wore a mask as she entered campus, saying she felt safer with it on. But Ng said she would consider going without her mask if all of her classmates did so as well. “I may take it off if that happens,” she said. Smiles in the street once again: Hong Kong scraps mask rule after nearly 3 years On Tuesday, the Education Bureau updated its health guidelines for schools and advised teachers, other staff and students to wear surgical masks if they had a fever or respiratory symptoms. It also advised parents and schools to help students adjust to the lifting of the mask mandate, explaining that some pupils could feel uncomfortable or anxious if told to take off their face coverings. The bureau also suggested teachers help students express themselves regarding the change through various activities, such as journaling, as well as encourage pupils to respect the decisions of their classmates over whether to forgo wearing a mask.