A Hong Kong documentary pulled from cinemas last month amid a consent row is still being considered for awards by a local film association, even as the school behind the picture reiterated it would not participate in the competition. Ying Wa Girls’ School, which commissioned the production of To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self , said on Tuesday that it had turned down a request from the Hong Kong Film Awards Association to screen the film for the second of round voters. Local media earlier said the documentary was still being considered by the association’s panellists as any publicly screened local film was automatically entered into the competition, with no existing mechanism for withdrawing entries. Hong Kong documentary on childhood sparks calls for rethink on consent The documentary, which follows the lives of six students over a decade, was last month removed from cinemas after the student interviewees said public screenings had gone ahead without their proper consent. One pupil had said her previous attempts to stop the film screening was rejected by the school and the production crew. While the prestigious school, which owns the copyright to the documentary, had announced it would not compete for the best picture category at the Hong Kong Film Awards, organisers had requested it to arrange screenings for the event’s voters. The film is in the second round of voting and is also being considered for the categories of best director and editing. An awards ceremony is set to take place on April 16. In a statement on Tuesday, the school said it had turned down the request after speaking with the film’s six interviewees and production team. “But no consensus was reached in the end, so we were unable to offer screenings for the film awards. The school has notified the six alumni, the production team and the film awards association of the decision,” it said. Ying Wa school pulls documentary from top prize contest at Hong Kong Film Awards The school reiterated it would not participate in the awards process or accept any prizes in its capacity as the film’s copyright holder but expressed its respect for the awards ceremony and the local film industry . “We once again express our sincere apology in regard to the controversy caused by the incident. We are conducting an in-depth evaluation and continue to listen to the stakeholders,” it added. ‘Unease was palpable’: ex-classmates of 6 pupils speak up over Hong Kong documentary But the school said it understood if any members of the documentary’s production team intended to accept individual awards, given the film’s critical acclaim. Director Mabel Cheung Yuen-ting earlier said she would not attend the ceremony, while co-director and editor William Kwok Wai-Lun made it clear he would accept an award.