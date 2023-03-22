More than 60 per cent of the subjects offered at Hong Kong’s universities rated in a newly published global league fell in their rankings, with their research performance being blamed for the largest drop in the world this year. Britain-based education information firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which compiled the rankings of 15,700 subjects offered at 1,594 universities worldwide this year, said the Hong Kong institutions scored poorly in establishing partnerships with overseas varsities when compared with Singapore and mainland China. “It [Hong Kong] has struggled in this year’s subject ranking, recording an overall decline of 60 per cent, the largest drop in the world, among locations with five or more ranked entries,” QS said. But QS still acknowledged the city as one of the world’s higher education powerhouses, as nearly 60 per cent of Hong Kong’s courses ranked in the top 100 on par with the Netherlands but behind Singapore, with 87 per cent of its entries among the world’s top 100. Despite the overall drop, University of Hong Kong’s dentistry, education, social policy and administration remained among the top 10 in the world. The rankings were based on five metrics, including academic reputation, 75,000 survey responses from graduate employers worldwide, research citations per paper, productivity and impact of the published work of scholars, and international research network. A total of 178 subjects from eight publicly-funded universities in the city and Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (HKAPA) were ranked by QS. The rankings of 120 subjects dropped, 41 remained unchanged, 14 improved, and three were ranked for the first time. Chinese University had the most improved subjects, with its sociology ranking showing the biggest jump, from 37th to 23rd. QS attributed Hong Kong's overall drop to its research performance. "Maintaining the production of high-impact research should remain a priority … it is important that its institutions remain outward looking in their research agenda and prioritise international collaboration," QS senior vice-president Ben Sowter said. The government's recent commitment to inject HK$63.2 billion (US$8 billion) into the city's institutions between 2022 and 2025 would help, he said. "[It could] go some way to stem the downward trajectory Hong Kong has experienced in this year's subject rankings," the analyst said. QS explained Hong Kong fared poorly in one of its metrics, scoring 42.9 in the "international research network" section, while the global average was 49.9. The city's main competitor Singapore got 61.3, and China scored 48.3. The metric reflects the ability of institutions to diversify the geography of their international research network by establishing sustainable research partnerships with other higher education institutions, according to QS's methodology. HKU's dentistry was ranked the world's third-best, sliding one spot from last year. Its education maintained its eighth place, and its social policy and administration dropped two places to tenth. Among the local varsities, Hong Kong Polytechnic University achieved the highest score in the metric "citations per paper", while City University of Hong Kong is the most internationally collaborative institution in terms of research. The British firm also highlighted Lingnan University as the only institution in the city to record an overall improvement. "It ranked for six subjects. Of these, one improved, none declined, three were unchanged, and two ranked for the first time, giving it an overall improvement of 17 per cent," according to QS. HKAPA's performing arts ranked thirteenth in the world, dropping three spots from last year. Baptist University's computer science and information science, chemistry and biological science recorded the biggest drop among the 178 ranked subjects, dropping by at least 150 spots from the previous year. Globally, institutions in the United States lead in 32 subjects, including medicine, business, law and computer science. "Harvard University is the strongest-performing institution, ranking first in 14 subjects, two more than last year," QS said. Institutions in the United Kingdom top 15 subject tables, with the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge leading in four and two subjects, respectively. In China, 350 out of 851 ranked subjects in 99 institutions recorded a rise, while 164 saw a decline. Tsinghua University secured fifth place in the subject of history of art, which is the best among all its ranked programmes. A spokeswoman for CUHK said it maintained competitive advantages in Asia in most subjects, adding that it would strengthen collaborative research with the Greater Bay Area and overseas institutions to benefit Hong Kong and the world.