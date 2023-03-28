Twenty-one students and staff members at a Hong Kong secondary school were sent to hospital on Tuesday after complaining of feeling unwell due to a mystery odour at the New Territories campus. The smell was detected at Fung Kai No 1 Secondary School on Jockey Club Road in Sheung Shui soon after 10am, according to police. Residents still in the dark over ‘mystery smell’ which sparked clashes A spokeswoman for the force said 21 people, mostly students, felt unwell and needed hospital treatment, but there was no school-wide evacuation. “They complained of dizziness,” she said. At about 12.30pm, 11 of them were sent to North District Hospital, while the other 10 were taken to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital. Officers from the Fire Services Department were called in to investigate.