Hong Kong authorities are discussing measures to save schools struggling to attract students amid the shrinking student population. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong education minister plans to cut ‘door-knocking’ places to help unpopular schools retain their students
- Schools will have fewer places to offer students who are unhappy with government’s central allocation
- Principals expect backlash from unhappy parents but it will help disadvantaged schools struggling to attract students
