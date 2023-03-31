Hong Kong authorities are discussing measures to save schools struggling to attract students amid the shrinking student population. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong education minister plans to cut ‘door-knocking’ places to help unpopular schools retain their students

  • Schools will have fewer places to offer students who are unhappy with government’s central allocation
  • Principals expect backlash from unhappy parents but it will help disadvantaged schools struggling to attract students

William Yiu

Updated: 6:25pm, 31 Mar, 2023

